

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) reported that its Group organic revenue increased by 6.3% for the first six months of the year. The Group said its organic recurring revenue growth of 6.4% and software subscription growth of 25.3% was lower than management expectations due to inconsistent operational execution. Group organic operating margin of 24.5% was in line with the Group's plans.



Stephen Kelly, CEO, said: 'Growth in first-half 2018 was lower than our expectations as the pace of execution has been slower than we planned. The market opportunity as outlined at CMD 2018 remains unchanged.'



For fiscal 2018, the Group revised its outlook from around 8% organic revenue growth and an organic operating margin of around 27.5% to around 7% organic revenue growth and an organic operating margin of around 27.5%.



The rolling mid-term guidance remains that organic revenue growth will reach 10% on a sustainable basis and organic operating margins will be at least 27%. Over the long-term, Sage has an aim of achieving organic operating margins of at least 30%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX