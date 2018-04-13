

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated in March, as initially estimated, final data from Destatis showed Friday.



Inflation rose to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent in February. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on March 29.



Similarly, inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, increased to 1.5 percent, as estimated, from 1.2 percent in February.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index gained 0.4 percent, slower than the 0.5 percent increase a month ago. This was the second consecutive rise in prices.



The HICP also rose 0.4 percent in March. Both CPI and HICP figures matched preliminary estimate.



