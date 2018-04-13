

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc. (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK), in an update on certain Trent 1000 engine in-service issues, said Friday that it has decided to carry out additional engine inspections to those previously planned. The increased inspection frequency is driven by further understanding of the durability of the Trent 1000 Package C compressor, a condition that the company highlighted earlier this year. These inspections will be supported by service management and flight operations guidance to airlines to be issued by the airworthiness authorities.



The company noted that the decision will unfortunately lead to additional disruption for its customers. There are 380 Package C engines currently in-service with airlines. This new regime does not impact Trent 1000 Package B engines or Trent 1000-TEN engines.



Warren East, CEO, Rolls-Royce, said, '.... We sincerely regret the disruption this will cause to our customers and our team of technical experts and service engineers is working around the clock to ensure we return them to full service as soon as possible. We will be working closely with Boeing and affected airlines to minimise disruption wherever possible.'



At 2017 Full Year results on 7 March 2018 Rolls Royce outlined its management of certain Trent 1000 engine in-service issues and the estimated costs relating to its implementation of the solutions to address those issues.



While the compressor technical issue was known at the time of results, the requirement for more regular inspections will lead to higher than previously guided cash costs being incurred during 2018, Rolls Royce said today. The company is reprioritising various items of discretionary spend to mitigate these incremental cash costs and our guidance for 2018 FCF remains unchanged at Group FCF for 2018 of around 450 million pounds plus or minus 100 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX