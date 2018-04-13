

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L) said, further to the announcement of the proposed acquisition of Standard Life Assurance on 23rd February 2018, the Group expects to publish a combined circular and prospectus on or around 4th May 2018 and the shareholder vote will follow at a general meeting to be held on 29th May 2018.



Due to its size, the acquisition is categorised as a 'reverse takeover' under the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the requirements of a Class 1 transaction, including being conditional upon the approval of Phoenix's shareholders.



