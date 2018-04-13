

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in March after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in February. The measure has been rising since April 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.5 percent annually in March and utility costs went up by 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.2 percent from February, when it increased by 0.3 percent.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that retail sales growth eased to 3.3 percent in February from 5.6 percent in January. The earlier estimate for February was 2.6 percent.



Among retail trade industries, sales in daily consumer goods trade grew by 2.2 percent and in department store trade by 3.6 percent from one year back.



