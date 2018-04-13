

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded at a slightly faster pace in February from a year ago, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



National output grew a working-day-adjusted 2.4 percent year-over-year in February, following a 2.2 percent rise in January, which was revised up from a 1.3 percent growth reported earlier.



Secondary production rose by 3.0 percent annually in February and services by marginally below 2.0 percent. At the same time, primary production showed no variations.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted economic output dropped 0.1 percent from January, when it increased by 0.7 percent.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that the current account surplus of the country shrank to EUR 252 million in February from EUR 379 million in January. A year ago, the surplus was EUR 196 million.



