Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005157/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous report, offering valuable insights into multiple sections impacting the growth of the market across the globe. It will also help businesses in aligning with the rapidly changing market trends and expanding their market share in untapped segments.

The upgraded research report on the global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market is an integral part of Technavio's lab equipment portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the lab equipmentmarket, providing insights into the dynamic market landscape. Some of the topics covered include CO2 incubators, RFID blood refrigerator and freezer, homogenizers, and spirometer.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market projected that in terms of geography, the laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market was dominated by the Americas that contributed a share of more than 51% to the global market in 2015. Extensive investment in research and testing by the US is a major factor that will boost the prospects for market growth in the Americas. Owing to the proliferation of technology start-ups and research facilities within the Americas, the demand for these instruments will increase significantly.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The growth of the market can be attributed to the various advantages that Raman spectroscopy has over other methods and the advancements in technology, predominantly in the handheld and portable product segments. Additionally, with the increasing emphasis on environmental monitoring and increasing applications of Raman instruments in the defense sector, the laboratory and handheld Raman instruments will experience increased demand."

Technavio's new report on the global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors contributing to market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005157/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com