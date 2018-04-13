Healthcare developer and supplier Akers Biosciences has appointed two independent sales representatives (ISR) to assist with the US marketing and sales of its Heparin/PF4 Rapid Assay. The agreements are with Opto-Systems, which has four decades of experience in medical device sales and distribution, and Herzog Surgical, a Sacramento-based company with a 30 year track record of specialised distribution of a wide range of medicinal products. John Gormally, chief executive of Akers Biosciences, ...

