

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Klépierre S.A. confirmed that, on 9 April 2018, its Chairman of the Executive Board met with the Chairman of the Board of Hammerson, and made an increased proposal on a standalone basis of 635 pence per share for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Hammerson.



The company said the Board of Hammerson did not provide any meaningful engagement with respect to the increased proposal and, after careful consideration, Klépierre has concluded that it does not intend to make an offer for Hammerson pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.



Klépierre, and any person acting in concert with Klépierre, reserves the right to acquire and/or offer to acquire Hammerson shares or interests in Hammerson shares subject to and in accordance with Rule 2.8 of the Code.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX