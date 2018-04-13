

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in March after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in March, slightly faster than the 2.1 percent increase in February. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.7 percent annually and clothing and footwear prices rose by 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up at a stable rate of 0.2 percent in March.



