Technavio market research analysts forecast the global motorcycle stability control market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global motorcycle stability control market from 2018-2022.

This market research report segments the global motorcycle stability control market into the following geographical segments, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the reduction in skidding of motorcycles during acceleration and leaning as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle stability control market:

Reduction in skidding of motorcycles during acceleration and leaning

Motorcycles are less stable when compared with three-wheelers or four-wheelers and therefore, are prone to more safety and stability issues. For instance, they may destabilize during acceleration or leaning at corners. This triggers the need for a device such as motorcycle stability control systems that will allow the rider to remain stable during such events. Motorcycle stability control offers stability by controlling brake pressure and improves stability and braking effectiveness in all riding situations.

Skidding can be disastrous in most cases and is caused because of uneven wheel speeds. It can occur either when the friction between the tires and the road is less owing to the presence of slippery surfaces or during cornering. In such situations, the drive wheel spins at speed exceeding the vehicle speed, and the motorcycle skids on the road surface. Therefore, acceleration should be controlled to keep the motorcycle stable. Usually, riders misjudge the amount of braking power that is required while turning. This results in the motorcycle tires losing the grip and may cause an accident.

The motorcycle stability control system modulates the rider's control inputs, extending the range of safe operation. It reduces the amount of braking force that increases the tire grip for completing the turn. The ABS control that uses lean and pitch angle helps in improving the riding stability in all riding situations and improves the braking effectiveness. Therefore, these safety and stability features reduce the chances of accidents while cornering drive the growth of the global motorcycle stability control market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forautomotive electronics, "The global motorcycle industry has been evolving rapidly with the emergence of new technologies and development of new vehicles. In the last decade, electronic systems and functions have considerably replaced mechanical components in modern motorcycles. The driving forces behind this development were the growing need to provide increased information to the driver, lower emissions, and increased safety."

Global motorcycle stability control market geographical segmentation

In 2017, the EMEA region led the global motorcycle stability control market, with a market share of more than 54%. It was followed by the Americas and APAC. The market share of EMEA is expected to decrease slightly by 2022. The motorcycle stability control market in APAC is expected to grow at a higher rate compared with the Americas and EMEA. However, EMEA will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

