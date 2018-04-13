Tryg Forsikring A/S, rated A1 by Moody's, has mandated Danske Bank and SEB as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of investor meetings in the Nordics commencing Tuesday 17 April 2018, with a view to arranging a DKK or SEK Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes transaction with a target of 5.5 years to first call, subject to market conditions. The notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's and will feature a principal write-down loss absorption mechanism with a discretionary reinstatement condition.



MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only- Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance): The target investors of the Notes are only eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail investors.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=673454