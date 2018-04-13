Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-04-13 09:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schedule of Government Securities auctions for April - July 2018:



Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-04-03 2018-04-05 2024-08-23 EUR 2332 LT0000670028 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-04-09 2018-04-11 2021-01-31 EUR 1026 LT0000630055 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-04-16 2018-04-18 2022-09-27 EUR 1623 LT0000650038 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-04-23 2018-04-25 2024-08-23 EUR 2312 LT0000670028 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-04-30 2018-05-03 2028-05-03 EUR 3653 LT0000610305 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-05-07 2018-05-09 2021-01-31 EUR 998 LT0000630055 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-05-14 2018-05-16 2024-08-23 EUR 2291 LT0000670028 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-05-21 2018-05-23 2027-04-26 EUR 3260 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-05-28 2018-05-30 2022-09-27 EUR 1581 LT0000650038 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-06-04 2018-06-06 2024-08-23 EUR 2270 LT0000670028 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-06-11 2018-06-13 2021-01-31 EUR 963 LT0000630055 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-06-18 2018-06-20 2022-09-27 EUR 1560 LT0000650038 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-06-25 2018-06-27 2027-04-26 EUR 3225 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-07-02 2018-07-04 2022-09-27 EUR 1546 LT0000650038 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-07-09 2018-07-11 2021-01-31 EUR 935 LT0000630055 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-07-16 2018-07-18 2027-04-26 EUR 3204 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-07-23 2018-07-25 2022-09-27 EUR 1525 LT0000650038 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-07-30 2018-08-01 2027-04-26 EUR 3190 LT0000610073 tap --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please note that on April 30th, 2018 the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania will issue Green Bonds issue LT0000610305. Borrowed funds will be used to finance multi-apartment buildings modernization to help improve energy efficiency and reduce heating costs.



Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date.



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com