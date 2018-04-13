sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,20 Euro		+0,30
+0,73 %
WKN: A1JP9Y ISIN: DK0060336014 Ticker-Symbol: NZM2 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,51
41,74
10:52
41,60
41,65
10:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S
NOVOZYMES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVOZYMES A/S41,20+0,73 %