The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 16 April 2018 due to the cancellation of treasury shares.



ISIN: DK0060336014 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Novozymes B ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 251,256,400 shares (DKK 502,512,800) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 8,000,000 shares (DKK 16,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 243,256,400 shares (DKK 486,512,800) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NZYM B ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11273 -----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



