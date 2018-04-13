PR Savings Bank Implements Newgen Solutions to Transform its Retail Loan Origination Processes

CAUAYAN CITY, Philippines, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PR Savings Bank has recently partnered with Newgen to drive operational efficiency and business growth through customer centricity in its loan approval process. The bank wanted to increase and diversify its loan book growth in two-wheeler and teacher's loan segment through smart engagement model. The bank is now able to link different touch points to provide responsive and high availability system using Newgen's Business Process Management and Enterprise Mobility Framework.

"We wanted to improve the information management of our credit processes to cater to customers in a faster and better way. With Newgen's solutions on board, we will be able to automate our processes and provide enhanced quality of service to our customers and at the same time extend the flexibility of work to our executives on field," said Emmanuel L. Benitez, President and CEO, PR Savings Bank.

"Newgen lending platform gives our customers a competitive edge in the industry. The flexible in-built engines and rule management framework automates and fast tracks loan origination process. This further ensures easier and faster customer on-boarding. We help banks globally to transform by innovatively connecting systems, processes, people and things," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

The solutions will help the bank undertake digitization initiatives and informed decision making pertaining to loan initiations and approvals. Mobile on-boarding will assist the bank improve real time customer engagement and enhance user productivity.

About PR Savings Bank

The Philippine Resources Savings Banking Corporation (PR Savings) is part of the Ropali Group of Companies. PR Savings Bank was founded in 1977 with the goal of stimulating rural economic activity by providing credit and other financial products tailored to the needs of farmers and micro entrepreneurs in the rural areas. The bank's major loan programs include salary loans for DepEd public school teachers, agricultural machinery and production loans, and livelihood motorcycle loans.

For more information, please visit http://prsavingsbank.com.ph

About Newgen Software Technologies Pte Ltd.

Newgen Software Technologies Pte Ltd. (wholly owned subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies Limited, listed In India on National Stock Exchanges [Script code: NEWGEN] and Bombay Stock Exchange [Script code: 540900]), is a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world's leading Banks, Insurance firms, Healthcare Organizations, Governments, BPO's & Telecom Companies.

For more information, please visit http://www.newgensoft.com

