Vertex, Inc., a leading provider of tax automation solutions, announced the opening of its newest European locations in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, highlighting the company's growing presence in the European marketplace and dedication to the global business community.

Vice President of Global Business Development at Vertex Rebecca Polley commented, "A strong regional presence in Europe is critical to engaging with our global clients, prospects and partners. The team based out of these new locations will help our customers realize strategic value in their technology investments, especially in the increasingly complex tax landscape in Europe."

Vertex continues global growth, prompting an expansion of its U.S. headquarters and the London office in 2017. This growth, combined with new offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, two of the largest technology markets in Europe, positions the company to better serve clients and partners across the globe.

Furthering this focus, Vertex is hosting its 10th annual Vertex Exchange Europe conference at the Hotel Okura in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 18-19 April. Exchange Europe will offer informative sessions connecting tax trends, best practices and pragmatic technical perspectives. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for conference highlights during and after the event, and for more information, visit http://www.vertexexchange.com/europe.

For more information about the Vertex Amsterdam and Frankfurt offices visit: www.vertexinc.com/contact.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including income, sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs over 900 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information about Vertex, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow Vertex on Twitter @vertexinc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005037/en/

Contacts:

Vertex, Inc.

Tricia Schafer-Petrecz, 484-595-6142

tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com