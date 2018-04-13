CRU Expands its Network by Opening Singapore Office

LONDON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As part of the firm's on-going strategy to put high quality teams close to its customers in key markets around the world, CRU has opened an office in Singapore.

The new office is part of a wider development of CRU's position in Asia Pacific, joining a network that now includes Beijing, Shanghai, Sydney, Mumbai and Tokyo. The office will help CRU increase customer contact from an analysis and consulting point of view and further strengthen the brand in the region.

Paul Butterworth, manager of CRU's Steel Raw Materials and Costs team, will relocate to Singapore in April to become country manager and will be joined by colleagues over the coming months.

Nick Morgan, Chief Executive Officer, CRU Group, said: "This investment in CRU's position in Asia Pacific follows the significant expansion of our North American presence last year. The new Singapore office will allow us to get even closer to our customers and enhance both the quality of our work and the quality of our customer contact."

On Wednesday 23 May 2018, CRU will be holding its annual Singapore Iron Ore and Coal Briefing at the Westin Hotel during SGX Week. To attend the presentation, meet CRU's analysts and consultants please register here: http://bit.ly/2GRw33j

This will be followed by our annual Mining and Metals Briefing later in the year with more information being updated on the Knowledge and Insights section of CRUGroup.com: http://bit.ly/2v4svFw

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 260 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU - big enough to deliver a high quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.