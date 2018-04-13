Companies and consortia from China, Europe and domestically have lodged technical and financial offers to build four 50 MW solar plants in Jordan's Maan Development Zone, the government reveals.A total of 16 companies and consortia drawn from Jordan, the MENA region, China and Europe have this week filed official bids to build 200 MW of new solar PV capacity in Jordan. The Jordanian government this week confirmed that it is in the process of assessing the technical offers made under the third direct proposal stage for the project, which will see four 50 MW solar plants constructed in the country's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...