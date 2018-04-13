Elanders AB: Press and Analysts Conference Q1 2018

In connection to the issuing of the Quarterly Report for the first quarter 2018 Elanders will hold a Press and Analysts conference call on 27 April 2018, at 15:30 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942

Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

USA: +1 929-477-0353

Confirmation Code: 6810227

Agenda

15:20 Conference number is opened

15:30 Review of the quarterly report

15:50 Q&A

16:30 End of the conference

During the telephone conference a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations (https://www.elanders.com/presentations)

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50





2018-04-13 Elanders Q1 2018 Press and Analysts Conference (http://hugin.info/1053/R/2183024/843141.pdf)



