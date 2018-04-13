London stocks nudged lower in early trade on Friday as investors kept an eye on the geopolitical situation, with the latest Chinese trade data in focus and US bank earnings to look forward to. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,252.47, while the pound was up 0.2% against the euro and the dollar at 1.1563 and 1.4259, respectively. Data out of China earlier showed a surprise monthly trade deficit in March for the first time in 13 months. China's trade balance swung to a deficit of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...