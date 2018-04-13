Rolls-Royce updated the market on the ongoing Trent 1000 engine in-service issues on Friday, having outlined its management of the issues and the estimated costs relating to implementing its solutions in its full-year results in early March. The FTSE 100 company said that, as part of its ongoing inspection and testing of those engines, it had decided to carry out additional engine inspections to those previously planned. It said that the increased inspection frequency was driven by its further ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...