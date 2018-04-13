China's trade surplus with the rest of the world vanished in March, but some economists were quick to ascribe that to seasonal quirks in the data, predicting that it would soon reappear. Furthermore, the bilateral trade deficit with the US in fact widened last month, reaching $15.4bn - its highest level in over a year. In local currency terms, Chinese export growth slowed from a 36.2% year-on-year clip for February to -9.8% in March (consensus: +8.0%), according to the customs administration, ...

