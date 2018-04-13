Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global type 1 diabetes drugs market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005180/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global type 1 diabetes drugs market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous report, providing an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors. The report will also offer new predictions for the forecast period based on a detailed understanding of the current market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the global type 1 diabetes drugs market is an integral part of Technavio's cardiovascular and metabolic disorders portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the cardiovascular and metabolic disorders market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include biologic therapeutics, peptide therapeutics, inflammatory bowel disease, and liver cirrhosis therapeutics.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global type 1 diabetes drugs market projected that during 2015 the Americas dominated the global type I diabetes drugs market and accounted for a market share of close to 62%. The US was the largest revenue contributor in the Americas owing to the growing prevalence of the disease and the increase in obesity in the region. The accessibility to therapies by reimbursement programs is further expected to drive the growth of the market in the Americas.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The market has a positive outlook because of the latest advances in insulin delivery technology. New automated injection devices such as insulin pens and insulin pumps have a safe and secure drug delivery system. Various factors such as phobia for needles, encouraging the use of disposable needles, and the demand for pre-filled insulin devices have been leading to the development of insulin delivery devices. Besides, researchers are working toward developing an implantable insulin pump, which can release the required amount of insulin into the bloodstream after detecting the blood glucose level."

Technavio's new report on the global type 1 diabetes drugs market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global type 1 diabetes drugs market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and market share analysis of the top players

Market growth opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global type 1 diabetes drugs market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005180/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com