

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) announced an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited, which operates Hermes Investment Management, from BT Pension Scheme. Upon closing, Federated will pay 246 million pounds to BTPS for a 60 percent interest in Hermes.



BTPS will retain a 29.5 percent share in Hermes and will continue to invest in Hermes' strategies as a client. Certain members of Hermes' management will hold an aggregate 10.5 percent interest in Hermes.



Hermes provides 16 differentiated strategies in high-active share equities, credit and private markets, including real estate, infrastructure and private equity, serving more than 550 clients through wholesale and institutional markets. Hermes' headquarters will remain in London, operating as a subsidiary of Federated Investors, Inc. After completion of the transaction, Federated will have the opportunity to purchase and BTPS will have the option to sell additional shares of Hermes from BTPS over the next three to six years pursuant to certain put/call provisions.



Federated Investors noted that the combined organization would have approximately $442.2 billion in assets under management.



