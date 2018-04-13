

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation rose to a four-month high in March, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Inflation rose to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent in February. This was the highest since last November and matched the estimate released on March 27.



Likewise, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed to 1.3 percent, as estimated, from 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, the same pace of growth as seen in February. Meanwhile, the HICP logged a monthly growth of 1.2 percent. Both CPI and HICP figures came in line with preliminary estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX