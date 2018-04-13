David Azéma to Lead Broader French Advisory Platform

Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") announced today that it will open an office in Paris, France. The office will be the Firm's 12th location globally and its second in Europe, and will be established to accelerate the growth of PWP's French advisory business, led by David Azéma. Mr. Azéma joined the Firm in 2017 as a London-based Partner to expand the Firm's client coverage in France and build a local team of leading advisory professionals.

PWP has advised French clients since the Firm's inception. With the opening of a Paris office, the Firm will establish its first formal presence in continental Europe. Together with recent senior hires in the UK, the opening of the Paris office will further expand the scale of PWP's European Advisory business.

Peter Weinberg, Partner and Co-Head of Advisory at Perella Weinberg Partners, said, "Having a strong European DNA has been a crucial component of the Firm since its founding. The size of our European business has grown steadily over the past 12 years and we are excited to expand our practice with a new office in Paris. This decision further demonstrates our commitment to investing in key geographies and will enable us to even better serve our French clients with a formal on the ground presence."

Dietrich Becker, Partner and Head of European Advisory, commented, "Given the importance of the French M&A market, the current strong operating environment and the sense of optimism in the country, we believe now is the right time to further augment our French practice. By establishing an office and building a team of Paris-based bankers, we will improve our ability to deliver differentiated advisory solutions to our French clients on their most important and mission critical projects.

David Azéma, Partner at PWP, stated, "When I joined the firm one year ago, it was with the goal of further developing the Firm's French practice. Working with the French coverage team, we continue to strengthen our French client-base, building upon PWP's already established franchise. France is an important region and opening an office will better allow us to compete in this growing market."

PWP has been actively advising clients on large, complex situations in France and across Europe. Some of its recent engagements include advising: Bouygues, Alstom's largest shareholder, on the proposed Alstom-Siemens Mobility merger; SFR in relation to Altice NV's public buyout of the remaining SFR Group shares; Holcim on its amendment of key parameters in its merger with Lafarge; and Numericable Group, the French cable operator, in connection with its acquisition of SFR from Vivendi.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading independent, client-focused financial services firm providing advisory, asset management and energy securities research, underwriting and trading services to a broad, global client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. Together with its affiliates, the Asset Management business has capital commitments and managed assets of approximately $13.6 billion. With more than 650 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Abu Dhabi, Austin, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles, Paris, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit http://www.pwpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005120/en/

Contacts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Media Contact:

Perella Weinberg Partners

Kara Findlay, 212-287-3197

or

Sard Verbinnen Co

Denise DesChenes/Margaret Popper

212-687-8080