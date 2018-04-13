The global chemical company Oxea continues to invest in growth and moves up a gear with its international expansion strategy. The company appointed Lars Eric Johansson, 57, as its new Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances. Extremely well networked, with his extensive know-how and profound experience from previous positions he held at leading global chemical companies, he will play a pivotal role in Oxea's growth strategy by focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures in key market segments. He will report directly to Cristóbal Ascencio, Executive Vice President Strategy Innovation at Oxea.

"I'm excited to welcome Lars Eric Johansson to the team," said Oxea CEO Dr. Salim Al Huthaili. "He brings a good balance of experience in the business, in-depth understanding of the global markets and access to an extensive network. With his proven competence he will support our ambitions to grow profitably. Our talented team will always be our key asset at Oxea and the main enabler for a sustainable future," Al Huthaili continued.

Johansson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance, Economics and Marketing from the University of Lund, Sweden. In the past, among others, he held positions such as the Chairman of Perstorp Aegis Chemicals India and Shandong Fufeng Perstorp Chemicals China. He will continue to serve, and now also represent Oxea, as Chairman of the sector group Formacare as well as Chairman of Specialty Chemicals which represents, within European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic), over 50 sectors of the European fine and consumer chemicals industry.

About Oxea

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman. OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments. For more information about Oxea, visit www.oxea-chemicals.com

