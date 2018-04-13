Alimentaria 2018 Expects to Consolidate the Participation of European Visitors and Exhibitors

BARCELONA, Spain, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alimentaria Barcelona, one of the main food, drink and foodservice trade shows worldwide is about to start its biggest edition in years to offer the food industry a major platform for internationalisation and business, with a high level of innovation, making gastronomy its differentiating factor. The European Union, with close to 500 exhibiting firms and more than 21.500 visitors expected, will be the first key market in the event that will take place from 16 to 19 April at Fira de Barcelona (Spain).

With a net exhibition space of over 100,000sq.m, the joint organisation of the show with Hostelco, the International Exhibition of Equipment for Restaurants, Hotels and Mass Catering, offers both the retail and HoReCa sectors the most comprehensive offering to date. Some 4,500 exhibiting firms, -27% of whom are coming from outside Spain- will participate in Alimentaria 2018. Italy will be the first European country in number of exhibiting companies (114), followed by Portugal (50), Germany (35) and France (28).

The main key market for the Spanish agri-food industry is the European Union which, according to the Spanish Federation of Food and Drink Industries (FIAB) figures, is the recipient of 70% of exports from Spain. France is the main external market for Spanish products, with €4,3 billion of purchases in 2016, followed by Italy (€3,4 billion), Portugal (€3,1 billion), UK (€1,8 billion) and Germany (€1,6 billion). Olive oil, pork meat, wine, canned fish and confectionery are the most exported Spanish goods in the EU countries. Within the 150,000 professional visitors expected in Alimentaria, 21.500 will come from Europe.

Gastronomic and innovative Excellence

Boosting innovation and gastronomic quality remain two major hallmarks of the show. Consequently, the show's activities are geared towards identifying the main trends and enhancing the connections between the food, gastronomic and tourist industries. In the area The Alimentaria Experience over 100 activities, workshops and cooking shows will take place, with a selected group of chefs that own 45 Michelin stars (Carme Ruscalleda, Paco Pérez and Ãngel León, among others), while top international wine experts such as Jancis Robinson and Nick Lander will participate in the Vinorum Think event. The area The Alimentaria Hub will become a knowledge, trends and business centre, in which some 12,500 meetings between international buyers and exhibiting companies will be developed.