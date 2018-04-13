Spanish energy company Gas Natural Fenosa has announced that construction is underway on the 49 MW La Nava PV project, the company's first solar project in Spain's central region of Ciudad Real. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.Gas Natural Fenosa has begun construction on a 49 MW PV project, located between the towns of Almodovar del Campo and Puertollano, in the central region of Castilla La Mancha. The project was approved in July 2017. The company has invested approximately €34 million in the project, which is expected to create around 90 jobs in both the construction ...

