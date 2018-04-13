

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving higher on Friday as geopolitical worries faded and the dollar index rose on hopes for improved corporate earnings ahead of reports from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo & Co.



The benchmark DAX was up 50 points or 0.40 percent at 12,464 in opening deals after rallying 1 percent in the previous session.



Volkswagen rose 1 percent after appointing Herbert Diess as its new CEO.



Fraport, the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, gained half a percent after unveiling March traffic figures.



On the data front, German consumer price inflation accelerated in March, as initially estimated, final data from Destatis showed.



Inflation rose to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent in February. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on March 29.



