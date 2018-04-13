

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases euro area foreign trade data. The trade surplus is forecast to rise to EUR 20.2 billion in February from 19.9 billion in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the franc and the pound, it rose against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 132.68 against the yen, 1.1859 against the franc, 0.8633 against the pound and 1.2330 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



