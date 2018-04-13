Sage Group tumbled on Friday as it cut its full-year guidance to reflect "inconsistent operational execution". In an update for the six months to the end of March 2018, the software company said it now expects around 7% organic revenue growth for FY18, down from previous guidance of 8%. Guidance for the organic operating margin was unchanged at 27.5%. Organic revenue growth and subscription growth was lower than management expectations due to inconsistent operational execution. Sage reported ...

