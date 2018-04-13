Consumer prices in the Eurozone's largest economy picked-up as expected last month, on the back of a slightly higher trend for core inflation. Germany's Consumer Price Index rose by 0.4% month-on-month in March, pushing the year-on-year rate of gains from 1.4% to 1.6%, according to the Ministry of Finance. That was in-line with both economists' forecasts and the preliminary estimate from government statisticians. In comparison to a year ago, the biggest gains were to be seen in the prices for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...