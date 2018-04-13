Emergency Information MIC: XMAL
Trading in the market (MIC: XMAL) will be resumed.
The restart procedure will take place with the following trading schedule:
Start Pretrading (for all instruments) not before 11:30 CET
Earliest start of Auction Call Phase: 11:45 CET
Minimum duration of Auction Call for all instruments Phase for is 5 min.
Please do not hesitate to contact +356 21 244 051 for any questions you may have.
