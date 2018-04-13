

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday as geopolitical worries faded and the dollar index rose on hopes for improved corporate earnings ahead of reports from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo & Co.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points or 0.16 percent at 5,318 in opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.



Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal edged up half a percent after its first-quarter sales grew 6.8 percent on an organic basis.



Alstom rose over 1 percent. A consortium led by the company has signed a contract with CDPQ Infra to deliver a complete automatic and driverless light metro system for the Réseau express metropolitan project in Montreal, Canada.



Saint-Gobain was little changed after it acquired the pharmaceutical business of Ireland-based Micro Hydraulics for an undisclosed amount.



Klepierre shares rallied 2.3 percent. The real estate investment trust has decided to drop a bid for U.K. mall owner Hammerson.



