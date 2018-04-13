

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus increased in February as the decline in imports was bigger than the fall in exports, Eurostat reported Friday.



Exports fell 2.3 percent in February from January. At the same time, imports declined 3.1 percent.



The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 21 billion from EUR 20.2 billion in January.



On a yearly basis, exports grew 3 percent and imports gained 1.5 percent. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 18.9 billion from EUR 16.1 billion in the previous year.



The EU28 trade surplus showed a surplus of EUR 4 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 0.9 billion in January.



