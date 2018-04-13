At the request of Fluicell AB, 556889-3282, Fluicell AB:s shares will be traded on First North as from April 18, 2018.



The company has 6,076,142 shares as per today's date.



Short name: FLUI -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 7,484,970 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010831321 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 153897 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556889-3282 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.