AIM-listed Totally, a provider of out-of-hospital services to the UK healthcare sector, said on Friday that its subsidiary, Vocare, has been awarded a four-year contract with Virgin Care. The contract, which is to provide GP out-of-hours services to NHS West Lancashire through 18 GP practices in the region and is valued at around £5m, includes an option to extend by a further two years. Chief executive officer Wendy Lawrence said: "We are delighted to announce Vocare's first contract in the ...

