Nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company Amur Minerals Corporation has completed the full restock and mobilisation of all machinery, spares and supplies for completion of its 2018 field season on its Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project, located in the far east of Russia, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said this year's field season would be focused on gathering information for inclusion in project engineering study work and operational design, ...

