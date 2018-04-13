Azerbaijan-focussed oil and gas production company Zenith Energy announced the termination of its exclusivity agreement for the acquisition of various production and exploration licences located in an unnamed Central Asian country on Friday. The London-listed firm first communicated the agreement to the market on 12 January. "The agreement has been terminated by the company because it has not received the required financial information from the vendor for the due diligence process to be ...

