sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,061 Euro		-0,004
-6,15 %
WKN: A12C5Q ISIN: CA98936C1068 Ticker-Symbol: ZCL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENITH ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZENITH ENERGY LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZENITH ENERGY LTD
ZENITH ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZENITH ENERGY LTD0,061-6,15 %