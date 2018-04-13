AIM-listed Altitude Group has appointed Graeme Couturier as its new chief financial officer. Couturier has over 15 years of senior leadership experience at growing technology enterprises, most recently as CFO Sorted Group, a private equity backed start up in the delivery technology space. He has also held senior financial positions at Payzone and We Buy Any Car and has "significant" experience across e-commerce, retail and financial services where he has developed key performance strategies, ...

