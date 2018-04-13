

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased further in March, the Central Statistical Office reported Friday.



Inflation eased marginally to 1.3 percent in March from 1.4 percent in February.



Data showed that cost of clothing and footwear fell 3.7 percent and that of transport dropped 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages prices climbed 3.7 percent and housing, water and other utilities cost rose 2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX