Panther Metals PLC - Notice of GM

PANTHER METALS PLC

("Company')

13 April 2018

Notice of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that that it is today posting a notice convening a General Meeting of the shareholders to be held on 1 May 2018 at 10am at Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, third floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, EC2M 7LD.

A copy of the circular will shortly be available at: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=2074303

The Company also announces that it is to issue 17,000,000 ordinary shares in lieu of £17,000 cash for services provided by corporate advisory to the Company in relation to the recent restructuring and in respect of ongoing investor and public relations activities. The deemed price of 0.1 pence per share is in line with the recently announced fundraising, on 9 March 2018, where the ordinary shares were issued at 0.1 pence per share.

Following the issue of the 17,000,000 ordinary shares, the Company will have497,458,336 Ordinary Shares of no par value in issue, which will also represent the total number of voting rights in the Company.

This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:



The Company

PANTHER METALS PLC

Darren Hazelwood, Non-Executive Director

Mitchell Smith, Chief Executive Officer





+ 44 (0)7971 957 685

+ 1 (604) 209 6678 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

Guy Miller +44 (0) 7469 0930

Company Broker

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson















+44 (0) 1483 413 500

Company Number: 009753V

THE ISLE OF MAN COMPANIES ACT 2006

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING[1]

of

PANTHER METALS PLC

(the "Company')

Notice is hereby given that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be held on 1 May 2018 at 10am at Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, third floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, EC2M 7LD, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions which are being proposed as special resolutions:

SPECIAL BUSINESS

Special Resolutions

That the articles of association of the Company ("Articles') be amended by the inclusion of the following new article 4.1 in substitution for and to the exclusion of the existing article 4: "4 The Company is authorised to issue an unlimited number of Ordinary Shares.'[2] That the directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to allot and issue ordinary shares of no par value in the Company ("Ordinary Shares') and rights to subscribe for Ordinary Shares (together "equity securities') for cash in accordance with Article 5.1 of the Articles in respect of 1,000,000,000 (One Billion) new equity securities as if the restrictions on the allotment and issue of equity securities in Article 5.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment and issue, such power to expire on the date occurring 15 months from the date of this special resolution or (if earlier) the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2019, provided that the Company may, before the expiry of this power, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and issued after the expiry of this power and the directors may allot and issue equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the power had not expired. By Order of the Board Darren Hazelwood



