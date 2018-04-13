

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece consumer prices dropped in March after recovering a month ago, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said Friday.



Consumer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in March, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in February.



Food and non-alcoholic beverages cost slid 0.8 percent, housing cost by 1.7 percent and clothing and footwear by 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices advanced 6.1 percent and transport cost gained 0.8 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent, in contrast to February's 0.1 percent drop.



Another report from the statistical office showed that EU harmonized inflation halved to 0.2 percent in March from 0.4 percent in February.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 1.2 percent after edging up 0.1 percent.



