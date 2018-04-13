MONDI PLC - Statement re potential capital investment projects

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group', the "Group' or "Mondi') notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

13 April 2018

Statement regarding potential capital investment projects

Mondi Group notes recent reports in local Bulgarian media regarding a potential expansion of its Stambolijski mill. Mondi constantly evaluates potential investments at its cost advantaged operations and is currently assessing various options at its Stambolijski mill in Bulgaria. At this stage, no decision has been made and as such no further information is available.

