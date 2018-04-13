

FORM 8 (OPD)



PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')



1. KEY INFORMATION



+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |(a) Full name of discloser: |Shire plc | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |(b) Owner or controller of interests and| | |short positions disclosed, if different | | |from 1(a): | | | The naming of nominee or vehicle | | |companies is insufficient. For a trust,| | |the trustee(s), settlor and | | |beneficiaries must be named. | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation |Shire plc | |to whose relevant securities this form | | |relates: | | | Use a separate form for each | | |offeror/offeree | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the |OFFEREE | |offeree? | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |(e) Date position held: |11 April 2018 | | The latest practicable date prior | | |to the disclosure | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) |YES | |above, is the discloser making | | |disclosures in respect of any other |Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited| |party to the offer? | | | If it is a cash offer or possible | | |cash offer, state 'N/A' | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+



2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.



(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates



+------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Class of relevant security: |Ordinary shares of 5p | | | each | +------------------------------------------------------+---------+-------------+ | |Interests| Short | | | | positions | | +------+--+------+------+ | |Number|% |Number| % | +------------------------------------------------------+------+--+------+------+ |(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: | Nil |0 | Nil | 0 | +------------------------------------------------------+------+--+------+------+ |(2) Cash-settled derivatives: | Nil |0 | Nil | 0 | | | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------+------+--+------+------+ |(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and | Nil |0 | Nil | 0 | |agreements to purchase/sell: | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------+------+--+------+------+ | | Nil |0 | Nil | 0 | | TOTAL: | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------+------+--+------+------+



All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.



Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).



Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).



(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+---+ |Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:|Nil| +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+---+ |Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant |N/A| |percentages: | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+---+



3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:



A. Interests in ordinary shares of 5p each held by directors of Shire plc:



+----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Class of relevant securities| Ordinary shares of 5p each | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Name |Number |% of total issued share capital | | | |(excluding treasury shares) | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Dominic Blakemore |2,325 |0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Olivier Bohuon |2,577 |0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |William Burns |4,807 |0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Ian Clark |759((1)) |0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Thomas Dittrich |9,400 |0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Gail Fosler |24,435((1)) |0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Steven Gillis |4,998((1)) |0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |David Ginsburg |3,255((1)) |0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Susan Kilsby |25,470((1)) |0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Sara Mathew |8,622((1)) |0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Anne Minto |6,060 |0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Flemming Ornskov |215,460((2)) |0.02 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+ |Albert Stroucken |60,513((1)(3))|0.00 | +----------------------------+--------------+----------------------------------+



((1)) Ordinary shares held in the form of American Depositary Shares ('ADSs'). One ADS is equivalent to three ordinary shares of 5p each. ((2)) 169,560 ordinary shares held as ADSs. ((3)) 10,205 ADSs (representing 30,615 ordinary shares) beneficially owned jointly by Albert Stroucken and his spouse, Gerda Stroucken. 4,563 ADSs (representing 13,689 ordinary shares) are held on trust by Albert Stroucken for his sons.



A. Interests in ordinary shares of 5p each held by directors of Shire plc under its share plans:



Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015, Shire Deferred Bonus Plan 2015 and Shire Portfolio Share Plan



+-------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+----------------+ |Name |Plan |Maximum number of|Vesting date |Subscription | | | |ordinary shares | |price | | | |subject of the | | | | | |award | | | +-------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+----------------+ |Thomas |Shire Long |7,584 |29 March 2021 |Nil | |Dittrich |Term Incentive| | | | | |Plan 2015 | | | | +-------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+----------------+ |Flemming |Shire Deferred|12,735((1)) |11 March 2019 |Nil | |Ornskov |Bonus Plan +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | |2015 |11,163((1)) |10 March 2020 |Nil | | | +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |10,470((1)) |9 March 2021 |Nil | | +--------------+-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | |Shire Long |59,397((1)) |30 April 2018 |Nil | | |Term Incentive+-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | |Plan 2015 |97,491((1)) |26 February |Nil | | | | |2019 | | | | +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |68,706((1)) |28 February |Nil | | | | |2020 | | | | +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |79,194((1)) |30 April 2018 |$245.48((3)) | | | +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |129,987((1)) |26 February |$161.42((3)) | | | | |2019 | | | | +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |91,608((1)) |28 February |$181.63((3)) | | | | |2020 | | | +--------------+-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | |Shire |136,803((1)) |28 February |$95.04((3)) | | |Portfolio | |2016((2)) | | | |Share Plan +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |56,952((1)) |2 May |$91.59((3)) | | | | |2016((2)) | | | | +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |102,522((1)) |28 February |$168.54((3)) | | | | |2017((2)) | | +-------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+----------------+



((1)) Ordinary shares subject to award in the form of ADSs. One ADS is equivalent to three ordinary shares of 5p each. ((2)) Vested but not yet exercised. ((3)) Subscription price applicable to exercise of award in the form of ADSs.



Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan



+--------------+----------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+ |Name |Product |Number of ordinary|Exercise date|Exercise | | |description |Shares subject of | |price | | | |the award | | | +--------------+----------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+ |Flemming |Option over ADS |On 1 November |31 October |The option | |Ornskov | |2017, Dr Ornskov |2018 |price per ADS| | | |was granted an | |will be the | | | |option over | |lower of 85% | | | |notional ADSs. Dr | |of the fair | | | |Ornskov has | |market value | | | |elected to save | |of an ADS on | | | |$480.76 per | |31 October | | | |fortnight (such | |2017 and 85% | | | |that an amount of | |of the fair | | | |$12,499.76 will | |market value | | | |have been saved by| |of an ADS on | | | |the exercise | |30 October | | | |date). | |2018. | | | | | | | | | |If the fair market| | | | | |value of an ADS on| | | | | |31 October 2017 | | | | | |applies (being | | | | | |$147.63), then the| | | | | |option price will | | | | | |be $125.49, | | | | | |meaning that Dr | | | | | |Ornskov will | | | | | |receive 99 ADSs | | | | | |(representing 297 | | | | | |ordinary shares) | | | +--------------+----------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+



A. Interests held by other presumed concert parties of Shire plc:



+--------------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------+ |Class of relevant | Ordinary shares of 5p each | Short positions | |securities | | | +--------------------+------------+------------------+------+------------------+ |Name |Number |% of total issued |Number|% of total issued | | | |share capital | |share capital | | | |(excluding | |(excluding | | | |treasury shares) | |treasury shares) | +--------------------+------------+------------------+------+------------------+ |Goldman Sachs & Co. |599,709((1))|0.06 |Nil |N/A | |LLC | | | | | +--------------------+------------+------------------+------+------------------+ |Citibank N.A. Zurich|4,797 |0.00 |Nil |N/A | +--------------------+------------+------------------+------+------------------+ |Citibank Channel |42,416 |0.00 |Nil |N/A | |Islands | | | | | +--------------------+------------+------------------+------+------------------+ |Citibank Switzerland|117,557 |0.01 |Nil |N/A | +--------------------+------------+------------------+------+------------------+ |Cititrust Bahamas |160 |0.00 |Nil |N/A | +--------------------+------------+------------------+------+------------------+ |Citicorp Trust, N.A.|96((2)) |0.00 |Nil |N/A | +--------------------+------------+------------------+------+------------------+ |Citicorp Trust South|5,679((3)) |0.00 |Nil |N/A | |Dakota | | | | | +--------------------+------------+------------------+------+------------------+



((1)) 395,094 ordinary shares held in the form of ADSs. One ADS is equivalent to three ordinary shares of 5p each. ((2)) Ordinary shares held in the form of ADSs. ((3)) 4,368 ordinary shares held in the form of ADSs.



Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).



Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).



4. OTHER INFORMATION



(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or | |understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may | |be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to | |the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: | |Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there| |are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |None | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, | |between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in | |concert with it, and any other person relating to: | |(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or | |(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant | |securities to which any derivative is referenced: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |None | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(c) Attachments



Are any Supplemental Forms attached?



+--------------------------------------+----+ | Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) | NO | +--------------------------------------+----+ | Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) | NO | +--------------------------------------+----+



+---------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | Date of disclosure: | 13 April 2018 | +---------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | Contact name: | Stephen Williams, Deputy Company Secretary | +---------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | Telephone number: | +44 (0)125 689 4003 | +---------------------+--------------------------------------------+



