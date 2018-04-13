Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded the investment funds Alm. Brand Invest, ValueInvest Danmark, Stonehenge, Nielsen Global Value and the capital association Blue Strait Capital, for not having disclosed a change in management in the investment management company as soon as possible in compliance with rule 4.2.4 in Rules for issuers of UCITS-shares.



The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements 2018 on the following link:



http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/copenhagen.html



In order to ensure more transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of UCITS-shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen rule 5.



