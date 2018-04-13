MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 04/13/18 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) today announced that it has joined forces with dick clark productions (dcp), the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live events, as an official promotional partner for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and American Music Awards.

In teaming up with dcp, Stingray will produce and distribute specially curated programming across its music services and platforms for each of the awards shows, which are some of television's biggest and most popular music events. Showcasing today's hottest names in music, the themed programming will be available to Stingray viewers and listeners worldwide.

Academy of Country Music Awards (April 2018)

Stingray saddles up the partnership with a Stingray Music ACM Awards channel (featuring tracks by nominees in all major categories) and a Stingray Qello collection of concert performances by many ACM Awards headliners including Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, and many more.

Billboard Music Awards (May 2018) & American Music Awards (October 2018)

Music fans can look forward to Stingray Music channels, Stingray Music Video programming, Stingray Qello concert collections, and themed Stingray Karaoke playlists starring this year's biggest and most buzzed about chart-toppers.

"We are thrilled to announce a promotional partnership with dick clark productions, one of the most recognized and esteemed names in entertainment, to expand our branded content offerings," said Mathieu Peloquin, Vice-President, Marketing and Communication of Stingray. "I am confident that our track record in music curation combined with dcp's recognition will make this a powerful collaboration for years to come. I see great potential for developing engaging content on all platforms, including music channels, karaoke playlists, and music video collections, that will connect with music fans around the globe."

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music and video services, and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators, consumers, and more. Its services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 400 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About dick clark productions

dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the "Streamy Awards." Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with over 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is a division of Valence Media, a diversified media company with divisions and strategic investments in premium television, wide release film, specialty film, live events and digital media. For additional information, visit www.dickclark.com.

