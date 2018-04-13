sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Via Developments Plc - Change of Registered Office

13 April 2018

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC
("Via' or "the Company')

Change of Registered Office Address

Via Developments Plc, announces that the Company has changed its registered office address to 2nd Floor, 9 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 3BE.

The Directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc
2nd Floor, 9 Portland Street,
Manchester,
M1 3BE
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2018 PR Newswire