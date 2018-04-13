Via Developments Plc - Change of Registered Office

13 April 2018

Via Developments PLC

("Via' or "the Company')

Change of Registered Office Address

Via Developments Plc, announces that the Company has changed its registered office address to 2nd Floor, 9 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 3BE.

The Directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

2nd Floor, 9 Portland Street,

Manchester,

M1 3BE

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

http://www.vdplc.com/

