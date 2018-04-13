Active-Investors: Wired News - Mylan to Collaborate with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics for Commercializing Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab)

Stock Monitor: SteadyMed Post Earnings Reporting

Terms of the Agreement

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics will grant Mylan an exclusive license to commercialize FKB327 in Europe.

In addition to the up-front fee, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics will receive a subsequent commercialization milestone payment and sales royalties. Other financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Mylan will be responsible for the sales activity of the product in European countries. The two companies continue to negotiate for commercializing the product in additional territories

Mylan's Expertise in Regulatory Commercialization with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics' Scientific Expertise Will Benefit Patients across Europe

Dr. Yoshifumi Torii, President and CEO of Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, stated that the Company is delighted that it has entered into partnership with Mylan for an adalimumab biosimilar, FKB327 in Europe. Dr. Yoshifumi added that the establishment of this agreement with Mylan attests to the value of Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics' proprietary technology in biosimilars space and Mylan's significant experience and expertise in regulatory commercialization with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics' scientific expertise will ensure patients across Europe benefit from the treatment option.

EMA Accepted for Review the Marketing Authorization Application for FKB327

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for FKB327 on May 18, 2017. The companies expect to receive a decision from the EMA in the second half of 2018. In December 2014, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics began a Phase-3 global clinical study of FKB327 at sites in the US, Europe, and other countries to compare the efficacy and safety profile of FKB327 with Humira® in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. In this study, FKB327 met the primary endpoint and prespecified criteria for equivalence, and there were no significant differences in the rate of adverse events between FKB327 and Humira®. Based on the top-line results, announced in October 2016, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics decided to file the MAA for FKB327 to the EMA in April 2017.

About Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics

Established by FUJIFILM Corporation and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd in March 2012, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics develops, manufactures, and markets biosimilars. Its pipeline includes an adalimumab biosimilar and a biosimilar of the anti-VEGF humanized monoclonal antibody bevacizumab, a drug used to treat a range of cancers including colorectal and non-small cell lung cancer. Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics established Centus Biotherapeutics Ltd, a joint venture for the development and commercialization of FKB238 with AstraZeneca PLC.

About Humira®

Humira® (adalimumab) is a TNF-inhibitor1 aimed at treating multiple chronic inflammatory conditions. The product is indicated in Europe for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and uveitis. Humira® is the world's best-selling biologic medication and had brand sales of approximately $4.1 billion in Europe for the 12 months ending December 31, 2017, according to IQVIA.

About Mylan N.V.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Mylan is a global healthcare company focused on making high quality medicines available to everyone who needs them. The Company has one of the broadest and most diverse portfolios, with more than 7,500 marketed products that include prescription generic and brand-name medicines, and consumer healthcare products.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 12, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Mylan's stock climbed 2.15%, ending the trading session at $41.26.

Volume traded for the day: 4.44 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 7.31%; and past twelve-month period - up 7.31%

After yesterday's close, Mylan's market cap was at $21.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.84.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drugs - Generic industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

